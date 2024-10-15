Customize your 50 and 75 Ohm RF cable’s length and connectors

Pasternack has launched a new line of RG cable assemblies. Built using many types of RG (radio grade) cables, the line adds to Pasternack’s already extensive portfolio and meets the requirements of numerous industries and applications.

The new additions to Pasternack’s cable assembly line include both 50-ohm and 75-ohm cable options, ensuring optimal signal transmission for any application. The 50-ohm cable assemblies feature popular cables such as RG58, RG141, RG142, RG174, RG178, RG179, RG223, RG316 and RG393. The 75-ohm options include RG6, RG11, RG59B, RG62A, RG179B and RG187A.

The assemblies have the flexibility to match diverse needs, using connector types that include MCX, N, SMA, SMB, TNC, BNC, MMCX, Fakra, HN, SHV, and MHV. Additionally, straight, right-angle, standard, and reverse-polarity connector configurations are available, further enhancing customization options.

For more flexibility, customers can choose from standard or customized cable lengths. With options for both connector types and cable lengths, Pasternack ensures that each customer can find the exact solution they need for their RF system.

Pasternack’s new RG cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping.