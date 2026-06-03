CXL 3.1 retimers support memory disaggregation

Microchip Technology has introduced XpressConnect™ PCIe® 6.0 and CXL® 3.1 retimers for AI data center fabrics, designed to extend signal reach at 64 GT/s for memory expansion and resource disaggregation across baseboards, riser cards and cabled interconnects. The retimers provide less than 12 ns pin-to-pin latency, support PCIe Gen 3 through Gen 6 platforms, offer link bifurcation options including 1×16, 2×8 and 4×4 and connect to the ChipLink diagnostic ecosystem to help operators monitor link health, simplify troubleshooting and improve accelerator and GPU utilization.