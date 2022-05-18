Cybersecurity suite implements CSA recs for IIoT devices

NanoLock Security announces its full suite of bespoke cybersecurity solutions for the industrial and manufacturing market. The first company to announce device-level protection solutions specifically for legacy and new industrial machinery and smart factory production lines, NanoLock’s industrial protection solutions have been in trials with customers in Europe and are now available worldwide. In the United States, NanoLock’s industrial solutions are available through World Wide Technology (WWT), a major American professional services integrator.

NanoLock’s zero-trust industrial product suite was developed in cooperation with industrial and manufacturing companies to protect ICS devices and industrial machines and ensure the operational integrity of machines and production lines with zero impact on performance and functionality. Easily integrated into devices and systems, this innovative and unique solution ensures the integrity and safety of connected industrial devices from multiple attack vectors, including outsiders, insiders, supply chain sources, and human errors.

Amidst today’s cyber chaos, it is impossible to predict where the next APT could come from – state-level conflicts, financial hackers, insiders, or anyone along the supply chain. NanoLock’s Industrial Solution Suite, protected by 6 patents, prevents APTs and other cyberattacks on industrial machines, programmable logic controllers (PLC), industrial control systems (ICS), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) devices by applying a device-level Zero Trust security approach that prevents unauthorized modification attempts to their functionality.

NanoLock's Zero Trust security solutions address many of the recommendations cited in the joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued on April 13 by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).