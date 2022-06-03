Data analytics portfolio now includes design optimization features

Synopsys, Inc. announced a critical expansion of its EDA data analytics portfolio by introducing the Synopsys DesignDash design optimization solution. As a complementary product to Synopsys’ market-leading Digital Design Family and Synopsys DSO.ai , the award-winning AI-driven design-space-optimization solution, Synopsys DesignDash is a comprehensive data-visibility and machine intelligence-guided design optimization solution that enables unmatched productivity in advanced SoC design. The Synopsys DesignDash solution delivers a real-time, unified, 360-degree view of all design activities for faster decision making, a deeper understanding of run-to-run, design-to-design, and project-to-project trends, and enhanced collaboration in the SoC development process.

The introduction of Synopsys DesignDash is the latest step in a multi-year, multi-disciplinary development effort to address the need for exponential gains in design productivity in the face of massive growth in system complexity, shrinking market windows, and an increasingly challenging resource landscape.

The cloud-optimized Synopsys DesignDash design optimization solution greatly enhances design productivity by Providing extensive real-time design status through powerful visualizations and interactive dashboards; Deploying deep analytics and machine learning to extract and reveal actionable understanding from vast volumes of structured and unstructured EDA metrics and tool-flow data; Quickly classifying design trends, identifying design limitations, providing guided root-cause analysis, and delivering flow consumable, prescriptive resolutions;