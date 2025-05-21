Data center PSU integrates Gen-3 SiC MOSFETs with 3-phase interleaved topology

Navitas Semiconductor has announced its latest 12 kW power supply unit (PSU), designed for production, reference design for hyperscale AI data centers with high-power rack densities of 120 kW.

The 3-Phase interleaved totem-pole power factor correction (TP-PFC) is powered by Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs with ‘ trench-assisted planar’ technology , which has been enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership and offers world-leading performance over temperature, delivering cool-running, fast-switching, and superior robustness to support faster charging EVs and up to 3x more powerful AI data centers.

IntelliWeave digital control provides a hybrid control strategy of both Critical Conduction Mode (CrCM) and Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM), for light-load to full-load conditions, ensuring maximum efficiency while maintaining a simplistic design with low component count. This results in a 30% reduction in power losses compared to existing Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM) solutions.

DS(ON)typ. from 18 to 70 mΩ. The 3-phase interleaved full-bridge (FB) LLC topology is enabled by 4th-generation high-power GaNSafe ICs , integrating control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features that allow unprecedented reliability and robustness. GaNSafe is the world’s safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with four pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin. Suitable for applications from 1 kW to 22 kW, 650 V GaNSafe in TOLL and TOLT packages are available with a range of Rfrom 18 to 70 mΩ.

The PSU is 790 x 73.5 x 40 mm and has an input voltage range of 180 – 305 V AC , outputting up to 50 V DC and delivering 12 kW when using input voltages above 207 V AC and 10 kW below this. Additionally, it implements active current sharing and over-current, over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-temperature protections. It has an operating temperature range of -5 to 45oC, a hold-up time of ³20 ms at 12 kW, and an inrush current of £3 times the steady-state current below 20 ms. Cooling is via the PSU’s internal fan.