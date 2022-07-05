Data line, EMI filters feature improved low-frequency performance

ITG Electronics has introduced a new and improved version of its signature series of Data Line and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Filters. The company’s F2780Y001L-02X Series offers enhanced performance over a lower frequency spectrum. In addition, an input-side keystone jack helps make them easier to install and integrate.

The F2780Y001L-02X Series contains 2-pi low-pass filter and features a Cat6a keystone jack for input and a Cat6a RJ45 Plug pigtail for output. The two-product series currently comprises a single-channel F2780Y001L-021 and a dual-channel F2780Y001L-022. Both are compatible with IEEE Type 1/Type 2/Type 3/Type 4 PoE applications up to 100W PSE and have an operating current up to 1.5A and voltage rating up to 100VDC.

ITG Electronics is a leader in EMI Filter solutions for shielded MRI room constructions. Its previous innovations include CAT6a grade filters enabling high noise attenuation through a dual-stage filter; and CAT5, low-voltage data line, and UL-listed power line EMI filters. The company also provides EMI filters for a variety of other applications, including digital fire alarms and special LED lighting setups used in MRI and other shielded rooms. Many of these versions are available and in stock at ITG Electronics’ Elmsford, NY facility.

In this latest series, a CAT6a grade filter enables high noise attenuation that reduces noise by 100dB from 10MHz to 10GHz. The result is a quiet, clean signal in an environment where sensitive equipment must provide exacting, interference-free measurements. Notably, the series’ multi-channel capabilities yield more efficient, space-saving data filtering operations with fewer shielded room penetrations.