DC axial fans now available in smaller frame sizes, expanded airflow ratings

CUI Devices’ Thermal Management Group announced the continued expansion of its dc fans and blowers product lines with new smaller frame sizes. CUI Devices’ dc axial fans now offer frame sizes as small as 20 x 20 x 6 mm, along with expanded airflow ratings from 0.33 to 382 CFM. Its centrifugal blowers also offer smaller frame sizes now down to 35 x 35 x 7 mm with airflow ratings from 0.57 to 44.2 CFM.

These new models include a range of sleeve bearing and ball bearing options as well as CUI Devices’ omniCOOL bearing system that provides enhanced longevity and performance compared to traditional fan designs. In addition to being highly economical, models with a C, CF, BG, or BF suffix offer industry-best lead times as low as 12 weeks.

All models come as standard with auto restart protection, including additional options for a tachometer signal, rotation detector, and PWM control signal. Available with rated voltages of 5, 12, 24, or 48 Vdc, these dc fans and blowers feature multiple speed ratings from 1500 up to 25000 RPM and static pressure ratings from 0.02 up to 3.82 inH2O. Outside of its standard offering, CUI Devices can also deliver custom dc fan or blower solutions to meet a variety of forced air cooling needs.

CUI Devices’ new dc fan and blower models are available immediately with prices starting at $4.04 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.