DC charging boxes support charging of electric trucks up to 850 V/1,300 A

Sensata Technologies announced its new High Voltage Junction Box solutions provide safe and reliable protection and power distribution for high power charging of commercial electric vehicles. The solutions include DC Charging Boxes that support megawatt charging of medium and heavy-duty electric trucks up to 850 Volts and 1300 Amps.

Combining Sensata’s proven contactor, fuse, and controller technologies into a compact package, the new High Voltage Junction Boxes are custom-designed for specific vehicle requirements.

To meet current carry and temperature requirements, Sensata’s cooling and temperature control technology directly interfaces to the busbars and provides exceptional cooling efficiency within tight space restraints. For additional safety, Sensata’s isolation monitoring design ensures isolation of the high voltage from the chassis. The solutions’ software and controllers are built on the AUTOSAR platform.