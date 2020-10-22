Dc-dc converter excels at ultra-low-noise applications

RECOM has set a new price-point standard for a high-isolation, high power density, 0.5W DC/DC converter in a true SMT IC package that can be handled and placed like other surface-mount devices. The R05CT05S has a nominal 5V input (4.5 – 5.5V) and provides a fully regulated, low-noise output, settable by a resistor to 3.3 or 5VDC for direct connection to the load or alternatively 3.7 or 5.4VDC to power a downstream LDO for ultra-low-noise applications.

Operating with just convection cooling, the full output power is available from -40°C to +55°C with only 20% derating at 110°C. The maximum ambient temperature is 140°C.

Market-leading isolation of the R05CT05S is 5kVAC/1min, achieving reinforced/800VAC rating to IEC 62368-1 and 2MOPP/250VAC rating to IEC-60601-1 for medical applications up to 5000m altitude. Isolation capacitance is particularly low at 3.5pF typical, making the part very suitable for applications with high common-mode, switched voltages such as high-side gate driver power supplies.

Along with a 2.5M hours/55°C MTBF rating, comprehensive protection, and control features are provided, including short-circuit immunity, over-temperature shutdown, and under-voltage lockout, while the part can be synchronized to an external clock and disabled with low standby current by using an ON/OFF control.

The SOIC-16 package of the R05CT05S is in a compact 10.3mm x 7.5mm footprint with a low profile of 2.6mm, leveraging an internal 3D power packaging construction with advanced planar transformer technology and fully automated manufacturing.