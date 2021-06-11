DC-DC converter thermally enhanced with integrated shielded inductor

RECOM has added a 4A option to its RPX series of miniature buck converters. The RPX-4.0 is rated to 3.8 to 36V input and programmable 1 to 7V output at 4A. With a compact 5mm x 5.5mm footprint and low 4.1mm height in a thermally-enhanced QFN package, the buck module pushes the limit on power density. The product features on-off control, a power good signal, and soft start, and is fully protected including under-voltage, short-circuit, over-current, and over-temperature.

The RPX-4.0 efficiency is high, allowing full power operation up to 65°C and derated operation up to 90°C. Construction follows the RECOM ‘3D Power Packaging’ technology for high power density, with flip-chip on leadframe construction, an integrated shielded inductor for low EMI, and intelligent control of switching frequency to maintain high efficiency even at light load.

The RPX-4.0 needs just voltage setting resistors and input/output capacitors for a complete high-performance solution and is delivered with the RECOM 3-year warranty. An evaluation board, RPX-4.0-EVM-1, is also available, allowing customers to exercise all of the product features and optimize filtering to meet target system requirements.