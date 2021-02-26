DC-DC converter with 36 V to 75 V input voltage meets stringent telecom requirements

Flex Power Modules introduces the PKU4913D, the latest variant in its PKU-D series of analog DC/DC converters in the sixteenth brick format. The new converter delivers excellent electrical and thermal performance at an affordable cost.

Efficiency is high at typically 94.6% at Vin, 48 V at full load. Aimed primarily at telecoms applications, the new converter has an input voltage range of 36 V to 75 V, which meets the requirements of the European Telecom Standard ETS 300 132-2 for normal input voltage range in -48 and -60 Vdc systems.

It provides an output of up to 8.3 A at 12 V, thus delivering 100 W, with output voltage trimming of up to 10%. Input to output isolation is 2250 V.

The converter can be supplied with an optional baseplate, with cooling achieved mainly by conduction through a cold wall. In this configuration, performance is maintained, with no derating at 100°C.

The PKU4913D is supplied in an industry-standard low-profile sixteenth brick format, measuring 33.02 x 22.86 x 11.30 mm (1.3 x 0.9 x 0.44 in). The converter includes sophisticated over-voltage, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection mechanisms, which increase reliability and operational lifespan. It has a mean time between failures of 13.88 million hours.

As with all Flex Power Modules’ DC/DC converters, the PKU4913D meets safety standards according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1. The devices have an operating temperature range of

-40°C to +125°C.

The PKU4913D will be available in February 2021.