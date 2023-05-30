DC-DC modules support telecom/PoE applications

Flex Power Modules has added a new part to their popular BMR492 series which now features a wide 36-75 V input range for telecom/PoE applications. The through-hole BMR492 0311/011 provides a regulated 12 V output rated at 504 W / 42 A adjustable from 8-13.2 V and achieves 96% efficiency at half load. Monitoring and control functions are provided via an optional PMBus interface and the part is supported by the Flex Power Designer tool for easy set-up and characterization in customer application circuits.

The BMR4920311/011 has a 2250 V isolation rating and features an optional baseplate for effective heat transfer to an attached heatsink. The part is halogen-free and is fully protected against short circuits, output over-voltage, over-temperature, and input under-voltage. The product is in the industry-standard eighth-brick format, measuring 58.4 x 22.7 x 12.7 mm with a baseplate fitted.