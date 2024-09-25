DC-DC series targets safety-critical applications

RECOM has introduced new DC/DC converters in the REM2A and REM4A series, designed for medical and safety-critical applications. These converters, available in through-hole and SMD formats, offer 5kVAC/1 min isolation and 2MOPP rating at 250VAC with 8mm creepage and clearance. The devices are suitable for various patient connect applications due to their low 2µA leakage current.

The converters feature 2:1 input ranges and multiple fixed, regulated DC output options. They operate across wide temperature ranges without derating at nominal inputs and can function at higher temperatures with airflow or derating. The devices include protection against various electrical issues and offer an on/off control for energy-sensitive applications.

These DC/DC converters hold certifications for medical safety and IT applications, and are specified for operation up to 5000m in pollution degree 2 environments. RECOM reports a Mean Time Between Failures of over 5 million hours at 25°C for both series. The compact packages measure 24.3 x 14.4 x 10.2mm and come with a three-year warranty.