DC/DC supply features wide input up to 36 V

A new generation of MagI³C VDMM power modules: The Variable Step Down MicroModules now covers all bus voltages from 3.3 V through 24 V Applications include Point-of-Load Converters or a direct connection to the 24V bus. The ultra-wide input voltage ranges up to 36 V making the MicroModule robust against voltage transients on the 24 V bus. The MicroModule has been optimized for space-limited applications and therefore comes in the compact LGA-8 package. The adjustable output voltage ranges from 1 V to 6 V with a current up to 0.3 A.

The MagI³C-VDMM series is a clear favorite for replacing linear regulators. Applications include supplying interfaces, microcontrollers, microprocessors, DSPs, and FPGAs. Thanks to their small package size and high efficiency (up to 87%), they are particularly suitable for use in mobile and battery-powered devices. To save energy, the power module can be set to sleep mode using an additional pin.

Würth Elektronik undertook its own pre-compliance measurements to verify filter combinations and ascertained that the interference radiated and conducted from the modules is below the limit of EMC standard EN55032/CISPR32 Class B.

The new member of the MagI³C-VDMM family is available from stock. Free samples can be requested.