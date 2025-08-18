DC-link capacitors meet 2000-hour THB testing

Knowles Corporation announced the availability of Type BLS 125°C DC-Link Capacitors through its Cornell Dubilier brand.

The Type BLS capacitors are qualified to 2,000 hours of temperature-humidity bias (THB) testing at 85°C and 85% relative humidity while operating at rated voltage. This qualification addresses applications requiring reliable operation in high-temperature, high-humidity environments where component durability is critical.

Chris Kelly, Product Manager at Cornell Dubilier, noted that the Type BLS capacitors address reliability requirements in harsh environments through extended THB qualification. These components meet AEC-Q200 automotive standards for temperature-humidity performance.

The Type BLS capacitors operate across a temperature range from -55°C to 125°C and are optimized for high-speed SiC semiconductor switching applications. The capacitance range spans from 1 to 220 µF with voltage ratings from 450 to 1100 Vdc.

The construction features UL94-V0-rated plastic housing with thermosetting resin potting for environmental protection. This design provides resistance to solvents and mechanical stress. The capacitors are available in 2-pin or 4-pin configurations and are suitable for both horizontal and vertical PCB mounting.

The qualification program includes AEC-Q200 automotive-grade standard compliance and 2,000-hour THB testing at 85°C and 85% relative humidity at rated voltage. The capacitors are designed for DC filtering and DC link applications.

The Type BLS capacitors target applications requiring reliable capacitive performance in variable environmental conditions, particularly where elevated temperature and humidity levels present design challenges.