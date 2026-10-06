DC-link capacitors operate at temperatures up to 135 C

TDK Corporation has introduced the B3272*A/G/T series of DC-link film capacitors for automotive and industrial power electronics. The capacitors support rated DC voltages from 800 to 1,200 V and capacitance values from 1.0 to 60 µF, with operation at case temperatures up to 135 C and no derating up to 105 C. Available in two- and four-pin versions with standard and low-profile configurations, the series is designed for xEV traction inverters, onboard chargers, automotive DC-DC converters, industrial drives and high-end power supplies.