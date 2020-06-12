DC power connector selection criteria

As an often overlooked or underappreciated aspect of a final design, dc power connectors, also known as barrel connectors, provide a key connection point for powering many applications. Although a relatively simple component in the design process, it is still important to have a basic understanding of a dc power connector’s specifications and nomenclature.

Specifications like a barrel connector’s inner pin and outer sleeve diameters are crucial to note in order to ensure a proper connection between a jack and plug or receptacle and plug. Becoming familiar with other items such as conductor options, mounting styles, and electrical ratings can further simplify the selection process.

This CUI Insights™ blog post, “How to Select a DC Power Connector” provides an overview of the areas listed above and their relation to dc power connector selection. It also highlights potential pitfalls of using audio connectors in power applications, while discussing the growing trend of utilizing power only USB connectors.

Read More