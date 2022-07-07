DDR5 memory maximizes performance for data-intensive applications

Micron Technology, Inc. announced commercial and industrial channel partner availability of Micron DDR5 server DRAM in support of industry qualification of next-generation Intel and AMD DDR5 server and workstation platforms. The move to DDR5 memory enables up to an 85% increase in system performance over DDR4 DRAM5. Micron’s new server DDR5 memory maximizes performance for AI, HPC, and data-intensive applications that require more CPU compute capacity and higher memory bandwidth than DDR4 technology can support.

Micron has collaborated with JEDEC from the beginning to design DDR5 specifications and has facilitated early DDR5 qualification across broad markets through the Micron DDR5 Technology Enablement Program (TEP), the industry’s only ecosystem enablement program for DDR5. Micron’s DDR5 TEP has over 400 members from more than 160 global companies and aims to streamline DDR5 memory design and integration for its participants. Optimized for next-generation product families, all Micron server DDR5 DRAM has been component and module tested to achieve mission-critical server standards.

DDR5-enabled servers are being evaluated and tested in data center environments and are expected to be adopted at an increasing rate throughout the remainder of 2022. The introductory data rate for DDR5 is 4800MT/s but is anticipated to increase to meet future data center workload demands. Micron DDR5 server memory is available immediately through global commercial and industrial channel partners.