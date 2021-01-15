Debug interface hardware now available for Linux on ARM

SEGGER’s entire portfolio of J-Link software is now available for Linux on ARM, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.

This includes both the command-line programs and GUI tools such as J-Flash, J-Flash SPI, J-Scope, the J-Link Configurator, and the GUI version of the GDB Server.

J-Link for Linux on ARM supports the same target devices and features found in existing J-Link packages for other platforms. This includes high-speed download into flash memory and an unlimited number of breakpoints, even in flash memory, as well as the GDB Server, to make it compatible with all popular development environments.

The new package adds to those already available for Windows, macOS, and Linux on x86, all of which support 32-bit and 64-bit hosts.

All packages for all platforms are maintained and updated in parallel. They are publicly available for download, at no charge, from www.segger.com