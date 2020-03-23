Debug tool adds encryption for remote security

SEGGER’s J-Link Remote Server has been used for years to debug target systems, thousands of miles away, even behind firewalls. Of its many uses in the past, a particularly important one was for system bring-up when hardware availability was limited, expensive, or otherwise difficult. Today an even more important application has moved into focus.

Working from home has become a necessity for many of us. Given the ongoing changes in the working environment, it is very likely that some amount of work-from-home time will become not just more common but will be “the new normal”.

It is not only impractical for developers to carry hardware home, with J-Link Remote Server it is also unnecessary. Developers can simply connect from home and use any tool that supports J-Link. The J-Link operates exactly the same as if it were sitting right on the developer’s desk. J-Link Remote Server was first convenient, then very useful, and is now on its way to becoming indispensable.

Paired with authenticated access to the J-Link Remote Server, and the encrypted communication tunnel between software and probe, remote access is another rock-solid debug option for the J-Link based on the proven algorithms of emCrypt. The authentication uses challenge-response methods to ensure the password is never visible on the wire. The end-to-end encryption of the debug stream ensures that the application can be securely transferred via wire.

The J-Link Remote Server can be used at no cost with any J-Link model, including base models with only USB interface. The software is included in the “J-Link Software and Documentation Package” that comes with every model J-Link or J Trace.