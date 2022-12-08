Continue to Site

Debugging system connects to embedded computers via USB

SEGGER’s emVNC-Server (Virtual Network Computing) makes it possible to see the display of, and operate, an embedded system via USB.

For an embedded system with a display, this display can be mirrored on the remote computer. For an embedded system without a display, the virtual display content can be shown.

Being able to connect to the embedded system via USB is very cost-effective and opens a vast array of options. And since USB is already widely used, emVNC-Server can be implemented very easily just by plugging into an existing interface. There is no extra hardware cost and very little memory – in flash and RAM – is required meaning emVNC-Server can even be used in small embedded systems with limited memory. emVNC-Server transports human input, such as a mouse or touchscreen interaction, over USB to the embedded system, enabling control of the application, working in parallel with existing functionality.

emVNC-Server was designed specifically for embedded systems. It provides both the server module for the embedded system and the client. The PC-side application is multi-platform, for Linux, macOS, and Windows, and is available for download free of charge.

The emVNC-Server is GUI-independent. It works seamlessly with SEGGER’s emUSB Device plus a graphics library, such as SEGGER’s emWin. This makes it uniquely suitable for use on embedded devices as there are no limitations on the display hardware. emVNC-Server comes with examples for use with and without emWin.

