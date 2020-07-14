Demo board provides 48-12-V dc-dc converter for high-density computing/data centers

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9143, a 300 W DC-DC voltage regulator in 16th brick size. The EPC9143 power module integrates Microchip’s dsPIC33CK digital signal controller (DSC) with the latest generation EPC2053 eGaN FETs from EPC to achieve 96% efficiency in a 48 V input to 12 V output conversion at 25 A. The switching frequency of 500 kHz enables the 300 W in the very small 16th brick format which is just 33 mm x 22.9 mm (1.3 x 0.9 in). Additional phases can be added to this scalable 2-phase design to further increase power. The flexibility of the Microchip digital controllers allows the input voltage to be adjusted from 8 V – 72 V and the output voltage from 3.3 V – 25 V.

Brick DC-DC converters are widely used in data center, telecommunication, and automotive applications, converting a nominal 48 V to a nominal 12 V distribution bus among other output voltages. The main trend has been towards higher power density given the form factor is fixed. A main application is high density 48V to 12V point-of-load (POL) converters, where a regulated 12V output voltage is required, like those used for commodity PCIe cards and storage.

eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide the fast switching, small size and low cost that can meet the stringent power density requirements of these leading-edge applications with low component count and solution cost.

The EPC9143 demonstration board is priced $378.00 each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at http://www.digikey.com/Suppliers/us/Efficient-Power-Conversion.page?lang=en