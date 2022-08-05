Demo platform enables study of micro-energy harvesting apps

Trameto announces a Trameto announces a demonstration platform that enables engineers to quickly evaluate how micro-energy harvesting can reduce or eliminate the use of batteries in IoT devices such as sensors and the wireless modules to which they may be connected.

It is based on Trameto’s OptiJoule technology and uses an engineering sample of the TM2040, a four-input, smart EH PMIC from the product family. Up to four harvesters of the same or mixed types can be connected to any of its inputs without additional interface components, providing the simplest, most effective, and most economical way to cut battery dependency in wireless IoT applications.

The demonstration platform includes two photovoltaic harvesters, a piezoelectric harvester with a DC motor to generate vibration for it, two thermoelectric generators, and a heater and heatsinks to provide a stimulus for the thermoelectric generators. Each harvester produces microjoules to millijoules of energy and easily connects to the main platform using plugin daughterboards.

Uniquely, each of the TM2040’s inputs will adapt autonomously to the type of harvester connected to it. The chip then optimizes each harvester’s output using patented circuits that also dynamically combine the maximum available energy from all the connected harvesters. The optimized output delivers a controlled charge to an energy-storage component which is then automatically switched via the EH PMIC to power an IoT device with a 1.8V DC, regulated supply at up to 15mA.

The demonstration platform comes complete with a Windows application to display harvested power and TM2040 status information from the platform via a simple graphical user interface.

The TM2040 demonstration platform is available from Trameto now. A single-input version of the autonomously adaptable PMIC is also available.