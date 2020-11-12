Design kit covers high-current toroidal chokes

Signal Transformer announces their High Current Toroidal Choke (HCTC) Design Kit, featuring 15 of their most popular HCTC part numbers in a single, compact package, enabling engineers flexibility during their design selection process, with multiple options to choose from.

The HCTC Series of toroidal chokes feature a solid carrier base for stable vertical PCB mounting and fixed pin spacing for easy PCB insertion, high current capacity, and excellent EMI suppression. Utilization of the largest possible conductor size for reduced heat rise and selection of low loss core material ensures high efficiency in a small package while maintaining a competitive cost for the industrial, electronic, telecommunications, power, and electric vehicle (EV) industries.

The HCTC Series Design Kit features a wide range of inductances and currents, with part numbers ranging from 1 mH, 4.8 A up to 50 mH, 2.3 A, and 14 different DC rated currents. To learn more, visit the product page here or download the HCTC Series datasheet here.

The HCTC Design Kit will be available through our distribution network via Digi-Key and Mouser.