Design kit provides full coverage of flow to design and simulate analog and mixed-signal ICs

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE has announced the release of a reference design kit for Tanner analog/mixed-signal (AMS) software from the EDA segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software. The new kit is based on silicon-proven circuitry, providing full coverage of the flow to design and simulate analog and mixed-signal ICs.

More complex designs, shorter time-to-market pressures, and new process constraints all add greater challenges to modern design methods. In order to have a starting point to address these challenges, X-FAB provides its customer’s reference design flows based on its established process design kits (PDKs). X-FAB’s reference design kits allow users to determine which EDA tools and flows are natively supported by a specific PDK, as well as which setup might be required.

Via the latest addition to the X-FAB reference design kit portfolio, it is possible to show the set-up of the PDK for the company’s XH018 180 nm modular mixed-signal high-voltage CMOS process on Siemens’ Tanner AMS tools. Predominantly focused on the needs of designers performing analog and mixed-signal simulations, the reference design kit enables the evaluation of the different features of Siemens EDA’s Tanner tools. It provides support for tool set-up, design, and simulation flow, as well as demonstrating how designers can use X-FAB PDKs with this popular EDA environment in order to perform physical verification tasks. The ready-to-use package is now available on the “my X-FAB” customer portal.

The state-of-the-art Tanner custom IC design tools from Siemens feature easy-to-use schematic and layout editors. They can be integrated with best-in-class circuit simulators, as well Calibre platform technology – the company’s industry-leading solution for design rule checking, parasitic extraction, and physical verification.