Design software adds 8 million connector models

Nicomatic and SnapEDA are releasing computer-aided design (CAD) models for over 8 million of Nicomatic’s connectors to help engineers bring their designs to life faster. A printed circuit board (PCB) is built with many small components, each of them with special characteristics and features. Previously, engineers had to design CAD models for each of them, a tedious and error-prone process. Just a single mistake can cause weeks of delays as well as thousands of dollars of rework.

With this new collaboration, engineers can now instantly generate and download models for Nicomatic’s 220 and 320 two-row micro connector series. Over 8 million connector configurations are available. Options range from 4 to 60 for signal contacts and 4 to 54 for coaxial or power contacts with locking or racking fixings. The models can be used in a wide selection of applications including aerospace, defense, medical equipment, transportation, and more.

To generate the parts, engineers simply need to go to Nicomatic’s micro connector configurator for the 220 or 320 series and choose the part configuration of their preference. Once done, they can click on the SnapEDA website button on the PCB footprint section to generate the CAD model and download it instantly.

The CAD model generator has been designed and verified by SnapEDA’s engineering team. The models have undergone a rigorous quality assurance process powered by SnapEDA’s patented verification technology. The models are designed following a combination of Nicomatic’s recommended patterns, IPC-7351B, and SnapEDA’s internal standards. To give engineers transparency into manufacturability, they can also view an automated quality report after the model has been generated. Nicomatic is a full in-house international interconnect solutions provider. Their portfolio is dedicated to multiple configurations of board-to-board, board-to-wire, and wire-to-wire connectors as well as man-machine interface switching technologies. Their parts are targeted to multiple sectors including aerospace, defense, health care, and more.

The libraries can be downloaded for free in over 15 different PCB design formats including Altium, Cadence OrCAD/Allegro, KiCad, Autodesk EAGLE and Fusion360, Proteus, PADS, and more. The connectors can be used in a wide range of applications including aerospace, industrial automation, medical equipment, transportation, and many more.