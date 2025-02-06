Design tool models supercapacitor performance from -40°C to +85°C

KYOCERA AVX has released an updated version of its KYOCERA AVX has released an updated version of its SpiCAT simulation software that now includes supercapacitor modeling capabilities. The software enables engineers to evaluate SCC and SCM Series supercapacitors based on specific discharge requirements and operating parameters.

The simulation tool analyzes performance based on initial and end-of-life capacitance values, with end-of-life defined as 70% of rated capacitance and 200% ESR. Engineers can input initial and final voltage requirements, select between constant current, constant power, or constant resistance modes, and specify power and duration parameters.

The SCC and SCM supercapacitor series offer capacitance values from 0.47F to 3,000F, operating temperatures from -40°C to +65°C at rated voltage (or +85°C with derating), and low ESR specifications. The components maintain performance through charge/discharge cycles and are qualified to AEC-Q200 standards for automotive applications.

The software provides detailed component data including physical dimensions, electrical characteristics, and voltage/current time graphs. Engineers can model both single-cell configurations and series/parallel combinations to achieve specific working voltage and capacitance requirements.

Applications include power backup systems, battery support, and pulse power delivery in industrial automation, smart metering, engine starting, uninterruptible power supplies, and wireless communications equipment.