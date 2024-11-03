Design World presents the 2024 LEAP Awards Winners: Test & Measurement

In its seventh year, Design World’s LEAP Awards showcase the best engineering innovations across several design categories. This wouldn’t be possible without the commitment and support of the engineering community. The editorial team assembles OEM design engineers and academics each year to create an independent judging panel. Below is their selection for this year’s LEAP Awards winners in the Power Electronics category.

Congratulations to the LEAP Awards for Power Electronics winners, who are profiled here.

Gold

ITECH ELECTRONICS

IT6600C Bidirectional DC Power Supply

IT6600C series Bidirectional Programmable DC Power Supply is a new generation graphical bidirectional DC power supply. It adopts a touch screen design and intuitive GUI, making parameter setting and waveform editing simpler and more efficient. It adopts advanced third-generation SiC technology, provides up to 42kW power supply and loading power in a 3U chassis, it is the highest power density power supply in the industry, further increasing power density, significantly saving lab space, and dramatically improving engineers’ ease of use and efficiency, making it possible of a bench top solution for a high-performance and high-power test.

IT6600C series is not only a power supply, but also an excellent electronic load. It can not only output power as a DC power supply, but also act as a DC electronic load, absorbing power and feeding clean power back to the grid to realize energy recycling. Taking a 42kW single unit as an example, we found that it can save nearly $35,000 in electricity bills in one year. This not only saves electricity costs, but also protects the environment and achieves sustainable development goals.

IT6600C series is built-in with a variety of test modes, such as battery simulation, battery test, photovoltaic simulation, automotive test, IEC test, etc. IT6600C series brings you a new experience during the high-power complex testing in the fields of automobiles, energy storage, industry, green energy and so on and provides strong support for R&D, verification, production, etc., covers and ensures high efficiency and accuracy of the test process.

Silver

Advanced Energy

4100T Optical Fiber Thermometer

Advanced Energy’s 4100T pyrometer offers high accuracy, reliability, and efficiency for advanced industrial applications. As a multi-channel, non-contact optical fiber temperature pyrometer, it provides precise temperature control.

With exceptional accuracy, the 4100T measures emitted infrared radiation and converts it into accurate temperature data with in-situ precision of ±1.5°C. This accuracy is critical in semiconductor wafer processing, where minor temperature deviations can impact product quality and yield.

The 4100T allows simultaneous measurement of up to four different temperatures, reducing the need for multiple control boxes and associated costs. The high read rate of up to 1 kHz per channel ensures rapid thermal response, maintaining temperature uniformity in processes like rapid thermal processing, laser annealing, and atomic layer deposition.

Supporting EtherCAT, RS232/485, EtherNET, Analog Out, ANYBUS, and USB communications, the 4100T integrates seamlessly into industrial systems. EtherCAT enables real-time data transmission, enhancing process control and response times.

The 4100T includes PyroConnect software for seamless configuration, monitoring and analysis of temperature data, providing advanced data management and ensuring precise thermal management in complex manufacturing environments.

The pyrometer’s configurable wavelength range allows application-specific customization for optimal performance across various materials and process conditions. This adaptability suits industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, thin-film deposition and other high-temperature processes.

The 4100T provides precise, non-contact temperature readings with high repeatability and reliability, addressing challenges in semiconductor and advanced materials processing. It eliminates issues associated with contact-based measurements, enhancing process efficiency and product quality.