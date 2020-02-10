DesignCon video: Jitter analysis with an oscilloscope

All serial data streams have some jitter where the timing of bit edges differs from the ideal. With serval types of jitter composing a signal’s total jitter, you need to know which forms of jitter reduce bit-error-ratio. Oscilloscopes can decompose jitter and let you see which forms limit data transmissions. At DesignCon 2020, Rohde & Schwarz demonstrated its approach to decomposing jitter. In this video Mike Schnecker explains how the company’s Jitter Decomposition Software works and what it reveals.