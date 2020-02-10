Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

DesignCon video: Jitter analysis with an oscilloscope

By

All serial data streams have some jitter where the timing of bit edges differs from the ideal. With serval types of jitter composing a signal’s total jitter, you need to know which forms of jitter reduce bit-error-ratio. Oscilloscopes can decompose jitter and let you see which forms limit data transmissions. At DesignCon 2020, Rohde & Schwarz demonstrated its approach to decomposing jitter. In this video Mike Schnecker explains how the company’s Jitter Decomposition Software works and what it reveals.

EE World Online
Follow us on Twitter@eeworldonline
Add us on FacebookEE World Online
Follow us on YouTube YouTube
Add us on Facebook Instagram