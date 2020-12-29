Designer’s guide to smart home tech, Part 2

This continues the discussion on smart home technology basics. You can find part 1 here.

What is Z-Wave?

Behind the Z-Wave standard is the Z-Wave Alliance. It is a wireless protocol that will connect and control smart home and IoT devices today. Today, there are over 3400 certified Z-Wave smart home devices on the market. Current Z-Wave Alliance Board of Director companies supporting the technology include ADT, Alarm.com, Assa Abloy, LEEDARSON Group, Qolsys, Ring, Silicon Labs, and STRATIS.

The main characteristics of the technology are:

It is a mesh network topology.

The operating frequencies are 908 MHz and 916 MHz. Most wireless devices use the popular 4 GHz band. Because Z-Wave operates at lower frequencies, zero interference is possible.

According to the Z-Wave Alliance, the devices should be situated around 30 feet apart for reliable communication with a maximum of 600 feet using mesh hopping to achieve optimal performance.

The open-air transmission range is 328 feet (100 meters). With obstacles in the house, such as furniture, the more realistic distance is 80 feet.

A maximum of 232 devices can be connected on one mesh network.

Devices are backward and forward compatible.

The technology requires a network hub. Compatible Hubs include the Wink Huband the SmartThings Hub.

What is Zigbee?

The Zigbee Alliance is the organization behind the Zigbee standard, which is backed by industry heavyweights such as Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, IKEA, NXP Semiconductors, Nordic Semiconductors, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, SmartThings (Samsung), Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Labs and, Texas Instruments. Today, the Alliance has 3400 certified products.

The main characteristics of the technology are:

It utilizes a flexible, self-organizing mesh network topology.

It operates on the IEEE802.15.4 radio frequency (2.4 GHz) and the Sub-GHz.

The transmission speed is 250 kbps (over 4 GHz).

The open-air transmission range is 984 feet (300 meters) line of sight. With obstacles in the house, such as furniture, the more realistic distance is 75 feet. The distance will increase with hopping.

Theoretically, the technology can support up to 65,000 devices in a home environment.

Zigbee devices operate in either hub, or hubless mode depends on the design.

What smart home platforms are available?

The smart home platforms available today include Amazon, Google, and Apple. More are expected to join in.

What are the future smart home development trends?

Smart home technology will continue to evolve to include more applications, features, and integration. The following are the five emerging trends that would impact smart home development.