Desktop Development Kit enables textures/haptic effects defined by software

Tanvas, Inc. announces the general availability of the TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit. TanvasTouch surface haptics enable textures and haptic effects to be defined by software and felt with the swipe of a finger on touch-enabled surfaces.
The new development kit makes the company’s award-winning technology broadly accessible for a range of applications across many verticals. For example, adding tactile controls to home automation displays and other consumer electronics, creating a new dimension of interaction for gaming, and countless creative implementations for digital signage, retail and advertising.
The first commercial product featuring TanvasTouch technology, the Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch, was jointly developed with Mimo Monitors for the digital signage and conference room markets in June 2019. Unlike traditional vibrotactile and electromechanical haptic solutions, TanvasTouch is characterized by solid-state and programmable haptics that can be harmonized across size, shape, and surface, including large and curved displays.
The TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit includes a 10.1″ multi-touch display, 5 hours of dedicated support from Tanvas experts, software, tools and training including C#, C and C++ APIs, a reference library and educational materials. Visit tanvas.co to purchase.