Detection system finds manufacturing faults from photos and videos

TDK Corporation unveiled the latest TDK SensEI product line, edgeRX Vision.

edgeRX Vision is a high-speed defect detection system that analyzes customer product images or movies and is capable of identifying even the smallest components—down to 1 mm by 0.5 mm—with exceptional precision.

Powered by advanced AI, the system delivers real-time, highly accurate defect detection while significantly reducing false positives. Working in conjunction with TDK SensEI’s edgeRX platform and sensors, edgeRX Vision enhances existing hardware infrastructure to minimize unnecessary machine stoppages and ensure a smoother, more efficient production flow. Operating at speeds of up to 2,000 parts per minute, even slight reductions in downtime can lead to substantial revenue gains, making edgeRX Vision an essential solution for high-throughput manufacturing environments.

Key features of edgeRX Vision include: High-precision product defect detection; Adaptive learning and continuous improvement; Reduced false positives and negatives; Scalability across product lines.

AI-based machine vision has evolved into a highly advanced and reliable technology, widely adopted across industries for its speed, precision, and adaptability. Modern systems leverage edge AI to process visual data in real time, reducing latency and dependence on cloud infrastructure. Transformer-based architectures and unified models like DINOv2 and SAM enable a wide range of vision tasks—such as detection, segmentation, and classification—without the need for task-specific retraining. These systems are also becoming more label-efficient through self-supervised and few-shot learning, lowering the cost of data preparation. Integration with language models has introduced multi-modal capabilities, allowing for more intuitive human-machine interaction. With these enhancements and new capabilities transforming the industry, now is a pivotal moment for TDK SensEI to introduce edgeRX Vision to the marketplace. AI-driven vision systems have become more scalable, robust, and cost-effective than ever before, making them essential for high-throughput, real-world production environments.