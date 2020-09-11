Dev board and data logger handle Cortex-M4F/BLE 5 design work

The Artemis Development Kit from SparkFun is the latest board released using the SparkFun Artemis Module . The Artemis Module provides an FCC/IC/CE-certified Cortex-M4F with BLE 5.0 running at 48MHz, an available 96MHz turbo mode, and power as low as 6uA per MHz (less than 5mW). The Artemis DK allows expanded access to software development features, with recommended programming software including the Arduino IDE, Arm Mbed OS and AmbiqSDK

SparkFun also recently released the SparkFun OpenLog Artemis, an open source data logger preprogrammed to automatically log IMU, GPS, serial data, and more.