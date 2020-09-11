Electrical Engineering News and Products

Dev board and data logger handle Cortex-M4F/BLE 5 design work

Left: The SparkFun OpenLog Artemis is an open source data logger that comes preprogrammed to automatically log IMU, GPS, serial data, and more. Right: The SparkFun Artemis Development Kit features the Artemis module, which provides a Cortex-M4F with BLE 5.0 running at 48MHz with an available 96MHz turbo mode and power as low as 6uA per MHz (less than 5mW).

SparkFun announced two new products in its Artemis line – the SparkFun Artemis Development Kit (DK) and the SparkFun OpenLog Artemis. The launch includes expanded functionality such as full BLE, Arm Mbed and Arduino software support.

The Artemis Development Kit from SparkFun is the latest board released using the SparkFun Artemis Module. The Artemis Module provides an FCC/IC/CE-certified Cortex-M4F with BLE 5.0 running at 48MHz, an available 96MHz turbo mode, and power as low as 6uA per MHz (less than 5mW). The Artemis DK allows expanded access to software development features, with recommended programming software including the Arduino IDE, Arm Mbed OS and AmbiqSDK

SparkFun also recently released the SparkFun OpenLog Artemis, an open source data logger preprogrammed to automatically log IMU, GPS, serial data, and more.

The SparkFun Development Kit and OpenLog Artemis are available for purchase at sparkfun.com/artemis.

