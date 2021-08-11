Dev board hosts air-flow-monitoring differential pressure sensor

MikroElektronika has launched Air Flow Click – an airflow monitoring peripheral development board for applications that demand high precision, extended measurement range, and the convenience of a single device.

Ideal for sensitive medical applications such as ventilators, spirometers, and sleep diagnostic equipment, as well as precision industrial uses including leak detection, the flow-based 2-in-1 differential pressure sensor at the heart of the compact Air Flow Click, is made by First Sensor (TE Connectivity). The LHDULTRAM012UB3, LHD ULTRA series pressure sensor measures the thermal flow measurement of gas through dual micro-flow channels integrated within the sensor chip to effectively maximize the dynamic range of the sensor from 0 to 1250Pa. An on-board MCU with an accurate 24-bit ADC provides signal processing, including response from the two sensing elements, linearization, barometric compensation, and temperature correction.

MIKROE’s Air Flow Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. Click boards are equipped with the standard 16-pin mikroBUS socket which was invented by MIKROE ten years ago. Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10 am, and Air Flow Click is part of a growing family of 32 pressure sensor Clicks that suit a wide range of applications.

With discounts for multiple purchases, Air Flow Click joins over 1000 other Click, peripheral development boards.