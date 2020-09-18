Dev kit app helps create outcomes from vision inference engines

ADLINK Technology Inc. has added a new Node-RED app to its Vizi-AI development starter kit (devkit), enabling developers to drive action from machine vision artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.

Developers can easily connect Vizi-AI to a variety of image capture devices and then deploy and improve machine learning models. With this capability, developers are better able to harness insight from vision data to optimize operational decision-making and automate actions, such as sending an alert when a worker is too close to hazardous machinery or is not wearing the proper safety gear. Vizi-AI includes a range of pre-built Intel Distribution of OpenVINO compatible machine learning models that can be used straight out of the box.

Node-RED is an open-source UI based programming tool for easily wiring together flows of data. The ADLINK Edge Vizi-AI Node-RED app now enables users to easily create outcomes from the vision inference such as turn on a light, an alarm, send an email, a tweet or create a dashboard.

Vizi-AI continues to expand its user base and gain industry adoption and recognition. This year Vizi-AI has earned several vision innovation/technology awards from the trade media and tech analyst community, including Compass Intelligence’s Machine Vision Technology Award.

The Vizi-AI devkit includes:

Intel Atom-based SMARC computer-on-module with Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU and 40 pin connector

Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, which optimizes deep learning workloads across Intel architecture−including accelerators−and streamlines deployments from the edge to the cloud

ADLINK Edge software, providing enhanced functionality of OpenVINO through the ADLINK Data River, which enables data to flow freely and securely

ADLINK Edge Profile Builder, which provides a simple, intuitive user experience to manage devices and applications

ADLINK Edge Model Manager, which enables users to add their own models to a pre-loaded selection for easy deployment

Vizi-AI is also supported by its own community, www.goto50.ai where users can find support, pre-built scenarios, and other useful resources.