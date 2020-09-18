Dev kit app helps create outcomes from vision inference engines

ADLINK Technology Inc.has added a new Node-RED app to its Vizi-AI development starter kit (devkit), enabling developers to drive action from machine vision artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.
Developers can easily connect Vizi-AI to a variety of image capture devices and then deploy and improve machine learning models. With this capability, developers are better able to harness insight from vision data to optimize operational decision-making and automate actions, such as sending an alert when a worker is too close to hazardous machinery or is not wearing the proper safety gear. Vizi-AI includes a range of pre-built Intel Distribution of OpenVINO compatible machine learning models that can be used straight out of the box.
Node-RED is an open-source UI based programming tool for easily wiring together flows of data. The ADLINK Edge Vizi-AI Node-RED app now enables users to easily create outcomes from the vision inference such as turn on a light, an alarm, send an email, a tweet or create a dashboard.
Vizi-AI continues to expand its user base and gain industry adoption and recognition. This year Vizi-AI has earned several vision innovation/technology awards from the trade media and tech analyst community, including Compass Intelligence’s Machine Vision Technology Award.
The Vizi-AI devkit includes:
- Intel Atom-based SMARC computer-on-module with Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU and 40 pin connector
- Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, which optimizes deep learning workloads across Intel architecture−including accelerators−and streamlines deployments from the edge to the cloud
- ADLINK Edge software, providing enhanced functionality of OpenVINO through the ADLINK Data River, which enables data to flow freely and securely
- ADLINK Edge Profile Builder, which provides a simple, intuitive user experience to manage devices and applications
- ADLINK Edge Model Manager, which enables users to add their own models to a pre-loaded selection for easy deployment
Vizi-AI is also supported by its own community, www.goto50.ai where users can find support, pre-built scenarios, and other useful resources.
ADLINK’s Vizi-AI is available in the Americas and EMEA regions through Arrow Electronics.