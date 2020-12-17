Dev kit simplifies development of 3D machine control and guidance systems

ACEINNA announced the general market availability of ACEINNA OpenRTK330LI EVK, a complete evaluation, and a development kit for the OpenRTK330LI GNSS/INS module. The OpenRTK330LI EVK accelerates development and reduces time to market of custom navigation and guidance systems fusing inertial measurements and multi-band RTK/GNSS positioning.

The OpenIMU330LI Module is a very compact, low cost, state-of-the-art, high-performance RTK/GNSS receiver with built-in triple-redundant inertial sensors. The development kits are available for purchase directly through ACEINNA or at one of ACEINNA’s authorized Distributors.

Instead of wasting time building and debugging prototype hardware and firmware, ACEINNA’s OpenRTK330LI EVK provides the essential hardware, firmware, and development environment that engineers working on autonomous applications need to quickly start developing algorithms and solutions. Within minutes of receiving the OpenRTK330LI EVK, engineers can be logging and visualizing positioning data with centimeter precision.

Development of custom positioning and localization solutions with the OpenRTK330LI is supported by ACEINNA Navigation Studio, and MS VS-Code by installing the free ACEINNA extension. Customers can use ACEINNA’s position engine or develop and implement their own in the open-source framework. Source code and libraries for the OpenRTK330LI module are available on GitHub.

At the heart of ACEINNA’s OpenRTK330LI EVK is the OpenRTK330LI Evaluation board (EVB). The EVB provides built-in RJ45 Ethernet, Micro-USB, Bluetooth, SWD/JTAG Interface, SPI, UART, CAN, SMA, power, and 1PPS out connections, simplifying access to the OpenRTK330LI module installed on the EVB, and enabling quick and convenient connection to a PC and access to RTK correction data via the internet. The OpenRTK330Li EVK can monitor all major global constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS) and simultaneously track up to 80 channels.

In addition to the EVB, the kit includes a GNSS antenna, ST-Link/v2 debugger, 12 V Supply, USB Cable, and for customers in the continental USA, a complimentary 30-day subscription to ACEINNA OpenARC correction service. OpenARC is ACEINNA’s precise positioning platform that provides secure GNSS corrections powered by a dense RTK network and cloud-based architecture.