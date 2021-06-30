Dev tool enables development of remote I/O data acquisition modules

IAR Systems announced that its development tools have enabled Advantech to successfully develop their latest remote I/O data acquisition module, ADAM-6300. ADAM-6300 is able to serve as an intelligent network node in an IoT application, to meet the needs of environmental monitoring, make application configurations easier and faster and assist companies in their digital transformation.

The rapid development of IIoT has led to substantial growth in the demand for smart edge devices. Advantech’s ADAM-6300 is an OPC UA remote I/O data acquisition module that does not require an external gateway and can be directly connected to SCADA, database, or public cloud services. It supports OPC UA (Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture) function and includes built-in hardware security protection. ADAM-6300 is highly recommended for applications such as water treatment, machine management, and production process monitoring.

IAR Embedded Workbench is a complete development toolchain with powerful code optimizations capabilities, which enables developers to generate small, fast code, improving the execution performance as well as reducing power consumption. Combined with its extensive debugging features, developers are to make their product development more efficient.