Development chassis for 6U OpenVPX boards features VITA 67 RF, SOSA Interfaces

Pixus Technologies has announced a new 3-slot 6U OpenVPX development backplane and chassis platform.

The open frame development chassis features the 6U OpenVPX power and ground-only backplane with 1 VPX slot and dual VITA 67.3c slots with cutouts in the P3 and P6 sections of the board. The versatile design allows both VITA 65 and VITA 67 boards to be plugged into the same backplane. The development backplane can also be combined with a 2nd unit for more slots or other standard VITA 65 or SOSA profiles.

The open frame chassis features card guide options for air-cooled or conduction-cooled modules or a mix of the two. The Pixus chassis platform also offers modular power supplies, an optional fan speed control dial, and a convenient carry handle.