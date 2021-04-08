Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Development kit connects to cellular networks

By

The B-L462E-CELL1 Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics lets to add cellular connectivity to your IoT device before committing to designing in the meodem.

TMicroelectronics B-L462E=CELL1 Discovery KitWhen adding cellular connectivity to an IoT device, you’d like first to demonstrate the ability to connect to a cellular network and transmit data. With the B-L462E-CELL1 Discovery Kit from STMicroelectronics, you can do just that. The kit contains everything you need to connect to a network over LTE Cat M/NBIoT.

The kit consists of two boards. The main board contains a module consisting of a cellular modem, eSIM, and 1 MB of Quad-SPI flash memory. The board adds another 64 MB of Quad-SPI flash memory, an STM32L4 Series STM32L462REY6TR microcontroller, user-defined LEDs, pushbuttons, a display, antenna, ultra-low-power 3D accelerometer, 3D magnetometer (LSM303AGR) from STMicroelectronics, capacitive digital sensor for relative humidity and temperature, and hPa absolute digital output barometer. It’s ST4SIM-200M GSMA-certified embedded SIM includes a prepaid cellular connectivity data plan. The board adds a SIM card socket and it connects to a host device though USB Micro-B connectors for power, USARTs, USB device, and ST-LINK/V2-1. You can power the board through USB or with batteries.

The additional fan-out board supports add-on boards that communicate through mikroBUS, ESP‑01, Grove I2C, Grove UART, and your own breadboards. For software development the kit includes an ST-LINK debugger/programmer and STM32Cube software libraries and software examples that demonstrate end-to-end connectivity.

The kit sells for $74 (US) in single quantities.


You may also like: