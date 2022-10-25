Development kit covers SOSA aligned chassis management

Pixus has announced a new development kit for OpenVPX/SOSA Hardware Management Card (HMC). The SHM300-10 development kit is currently shipping to customers as an early prototyping tool for future deployable versions of Pixus’ SHM300 SlotSaver mezzanine-based chassis manager.

The SHM300 HMC is a SOSA-aligned “Tier 3+” board designed for MIL rugged applications on aircraft, shipboard, or ground vehicles and utilizes software/firmware exclusively from the United States. It affixes to the rear of a SOSA/OpenVPX backplane. so that the unit does not consume any slots in the system.

The SHM300-10 development kit is available stand-alone or in one of the Pixus’ modular SOSA-aligned open-frame chassis. The prototyping solution allows customers to start development work and testing with the same base code as the SHM300 HMC.