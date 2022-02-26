Development kit helps create conversational/advanced NLP applications

SmartCow introduced its new audio-visual development kit, Apollo. Built around NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, Apollo enables developers to create applications with conversational AI capabilities.

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is predicted to grow from US $20.98 billion in 2021 to the US $127.26 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% in the forecast period. With 6 starter NLP examples and seamless, out-of-the-box speaker recognition, SmartCow’s Apollo meets the increasing demand for development kits that simultaneously process both audio and video data using advanced AI models.

SmartCow’s Apollo development kit features onboard visual and audio sensors, including 4 microphones, 2 speaker terminals, 2 3.5mm phone jacks, an 8MP IMX179 camera module, and an OLED display. In addition, Apollo features a 128GB NVMe SSD for storage and comes pre-packaged with the NVIDIA DeepStream and RIVA Embedded SDK toolkits. The 6 NLP examples showcasing the kit’s unique capabilities include text-independent speaker recognition systems; speech to text and sentiment analysis; language translations and speaker diarizations; and applications for abnormal sound and surveillance.

Apollo development kits support two programmable buttons: a default with one-key recovery to help the developers ease the procession of device recovery and a programmable button that provides flexibility for developers to add their own applications, offering them more accessible means to developing. Moreover, Apollo is designed with a base frame that allows it to stand upright, making Apollo easy to work with.