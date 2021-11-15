Development platform handles NXP S32K3 MCUs

IAR Systems presented the latest addition to its extensive list of microcontrollers (MCUs) supported by IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Now available is support for NXP’s S32K3 MCU family. S32K3 MCUs are designed for evolving body electronics, battery management, and zone and domain controllers. This extended MCU support will help developers maximize application performance, maintain a high level of code quality and achieve functional safety compliance in their automotive designs.

As vehicles today are more feature-rich than ever before, automotive embedded systems continue to grow in complexity. This requires development tools that help companies maximize the capabilities of the chosen MCU without compromising on workflow efficiency. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers powerful optimizations, comprehensive debugging features, and integrated code analysis tools. In addition, the toolchain is available in a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD in accordance with ten standards, such as the international umbrella standard for functional safety, IEC 61508, and the automotive standard ISO 26262.

S32K3 MCUs are based on single, dual, and lockstep-configured Arm Cortex-M7 cores supporting ASIL B/D safety applications. Features include a hardware security engine with NXP firmware, support for firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates, and ISO 26262 compliant Real-Time Drivers software for AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR with IAR Embedded Workbench support.