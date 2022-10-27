Development platform work with Matter smart home devices

NXP Semiconductors announced new MatterTM-enabled development platforms to simplify and accelerate the creation of Matter devices for smart homes and buildings. These new Matter development platforms enable designers to easily leverage the breadth of NXP’s portfolio across processing, connectivity, and security solutions to create a wide variety of IoT devices ranging from battery-operated devices like sensors and actuators to complex gateways with Thread Border Router and Matter Controller capabilities.

With the recently announced Matter certification program and ratified standard, the smart home is on the cusp of a rapid expansion. The new Matter standard, designed within the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) by a consortium of industry leaders, including NXP, brings with it a new era of interoperability across the IoT, reducing limitations on how devices communicate. This will give smart home and building end users the flexibility to select a mix of smart devices from different vendors and control them from multiple platforms or ecosystems, without concerns about compatibility.

NXP’s Matter-enabled development platforms, shipping now, leverage commercially available evaluation boards and tools to ease, speed, and de-risk IoT development with downloadable software, Getting Started guides, application notes, schematics, training videos, and the Connectivity Support community. These platforms are currently awaiting confirmation of Matter Certification from the Connectivity Standards Alliance. NXP is also working with Apple, Amazon, Google, and SmartThings and participating in Matter Early Access programs that were available to enable NXP customer products to work with these and other ecosystems.

The development platforms offer a dedicated EdgeLock secure element and secure authenticator to provide full, turnkey Matter security, including Matter device certificate and credential provisioning.

The NXP development platforms offer dedicated EdgeLock SE05x secure element and EdgeLock A5000 secure authenticator to provide full, turnkey Matter security. These Plug & Trust security components, which can be connected to any type of processor using a standard I2C interface, take care of provisioning Matter attestation keys and certificates to the device and provide hardware-accelerated execution of Matter authentication protocols. With this, OEMs can simplify and accelerate manufacturing and compliance to Matter security specifications, in particular, the generation and injection of attestation and commissioning credentials, as well as security logistics associated with the Matter ecosystem. In addition, OEMs can further leverage NXP EdgeLock secure element and secure authenticator, which are Common Criteria EAL6+ certified, to protect user data and user privacy, the integrity of devices, and secure connections to multiple clouds, including software update servers.

NXP continues to drive expanded capabilities and integration to enable innovation for the smart home and building markets. The IW612, the industry’s first secure tri-radio device to support the Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and 802.15.4 protocols, enables Matter Innovation across a range of MCUs and MPUs. In addition, NXP will be launching new fully integrated multi-protocol and tri-radio MCUs optimized for Matter (including Thread, Zigbee, and Bluetooth Low-Energy) starting in early 2023.