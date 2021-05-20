Development software handles i.MX RT1160 MCUs

IAR Systems announced that the latest version of the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm adds support for NXP’s latest crossover MCU – the i.MX RT1160 MCU. This is in addition to the already supported i.MX RT1170, i.MX RT1064, i.MX RT1060, i.MX RT1050 i.MX RT1024, i.MX RT1020, i.MX RT1015, i.MX RT1010, i.MX RT600 and i.MX RT500 MCU families.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain, including powerful optimizations and comprehensive debugging capabilities. It also includes integrated static and runtime analysis tools, user-friendly features for helping developers in the daily workflow, as well as a powerful RTOS awareness plugin that enables a high level of control and visibility over an application built on top of a real-time operating system. With the strong technology, IAR Systems offers global technical support and a support and update service enabling customers to easily get access to the latest features and updates. For companies with a need for scalable build server topologies for Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery pipelines, IAR Build Tools for Linux, based on the powerful build tools in IAR Embedded Workbench, help to streamline automated workflows. In addition, the build tools in IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm are certified for functional safety.

IAR Systems delivers powerful development tools with broad NXP coverage, including support for Kinetis, LPC, Vybrid, i.MX, and S32K Arm-based MCUs and MPUs, as well as the S08, HCS12, and ColdFire MCUs. IAR Systems is a platinum member of the NXP Partner Program, a global network of engineering companies collaborating with NXP to bring exceptional software, tools, training, and services, and ultimately speed time to market.