Development tool adds ARM64 simulator

SEGGER has added a complete instruction set simulator to its latest version of Embedded Studio for ARM.

This follows the recently added compiler, linker, and runtime support for ARM64, which made it possible to generate and debug ARM64 programs, for devices such as, but not limited to, Cortex-A53, Cortex-A57, and Cortex-A72.

Adding the simulator brings ARM64 support to the same level as all other architec-tures supported by Embedded Studio. Embedded Studio for ARM is available on all platforms (Linux, macOS, and Windows) on Arm, Intel, and Apple Silicon.

Simulation is an excellent tool when the hardware is scarce or even before it is available. It is also ideal for programming away from the office as well as for automated testing.

With SEGGER’s friendly licensing, the software can be used for evaluation, and for educational and non-commercial purposes, free of charge, with no restrictions in terms of code size, features, or duration of use.