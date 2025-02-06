Development tool eases Microchip MCU programming

MIKROE has announced that the latest 7.1 release of the company’s NECTO Studio IDE (integrated development environment) is even easier for users of Microchip MCUs to work within, benefitting from the time-to-market advantages that the NECTO ecosystem delivers.

Following close collaboration between Microchip and MIKROE, NECTO 7.1 now includes full programmer and debugger support for the following tools: MPLAB ICD 5, MPLAB ICD 4, MPLAB ICE 4, Atmel-ICE, PICkit On-Board 4 (PKOB4), EDBG, Power Debugger, MPLAB PICkit 5, MPLAB PICkit 4, MPLAB Snap, JTAGICE3, PKOB nano, mEDBG and Simulator.

More, the mikroSDK 2.0 software development kit which runs natively within NECTO Studio, making application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes, has been further enhanced with support for 66 new MCUs from the SAM E70/S70/V70/V71 series, a robust Arm Cortex-M7 lineup running at up to 300 MHz. In addition, full mikroSDK support is now available for the STM32L4x family.