Development tools for Traveo II MCUs optimized for auto-body electronics apps

IAR Systems, presents a complete set of development tools for the Traveo II family of microcontrollers (MCUs) from Infineon, bringing a powerful solution with AUTOSAR support to companies working with automotive body electronics applications. In addition, IAR Systems provides an online IAR Academy On Demand training course specifically aimed for developers who are new to embedded software development and want to get started with IAR Embedded Workbench and Traveo II MCUs.

The partnership between IAR Systems and Infineon enables scalable development across a wide range of Arm-based MCUs, including two generations of Traveo MCU devices, as well as Infineon FM MCUs and PSoC families. The 32-bit Traveo II MCUs for automotive body electronics applications offer powerful performance, safety, and security features. The Infineon AUTOSAR MCAL (Microcontroller Abstraction Layer) complements the Traveo II MCUs by enabling a wealth of on-chip features in the AUTOSAR environment.

The development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm supports all available Traveo II devices, including CYT2BL, CYT2B6, CYT2B7, CYT2B9, CYT3BB, CYT4BB and CYT4BF. The toolchain includes highly optimizing build tools as well as advanced debugging capabilities, such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. With the code analysis tools C-STAT and C-RUN, developers are able to get complete code quality control. For companies with requirements on functional safety, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available in an edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, EN 50128, EN 50657, IEC 60730, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61511 and ISO 25119. For companies working with Continuous Integration workflows and automated build and test processes, the build tools from IAR Embedded Workbench are also available in a version supporting Linux-based frameworks. In addition, IAR Systems’ renowned technical support, training and flexible licensing enable all customers to find a solution tailored for their specific needs.