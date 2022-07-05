Development tools handle multi-core RH850 automotive MCUs

The growing complexity of automotive applications requires real-time control without sacrificing performance. This can only be achieved with modern multi-core RH850 Automotive MCUs from Renesas. IAR Systems is the only tool vendor to deliver development tools for the entire line-up of Renesas MCUs, and the latest releases strengthen the long-standing collaboration.

The IAR Embedded Workbench for RH850 and IAR Build Tools for RH850 have been upgraded to the latest technology platforms, including the latest C/C++ language (library support for the C++17 language standard), which will allow developers to build far more advanced code to handle more complex tasks.

Today’s release also includes 64-bit IDE & Editor enhancements with Dark Mode, and cross-platform IAR Build Tools streamlined for automated build and test processes in frameworks built on Ubuntu, Red Hat, or Windows.

The release also provides developers with extensions for Visual Studio Code to meet increasing customer demand. The extensions are compatible with the latest versions of IAR Embedded Workbench, and IAR Build Tools for RH850, made available seamlessly at Visual Studio Code Marketplace.

The latest version of IAR Toolchain for RH850 supports all the latest Renesas RH850 high-performance and scalable automotive multicore MCUs.

The IAR Toolchain provides exceptional design flexibility for embedded developers working with the extensive Renesas product portfolio. It also delivers outstanding performance and enables customers to easily switch between different architectures and choose the one best suited for a specific application while using the same development tools. The products from IAR Systems are proven to simplify the reuse of code, shorten time to market, and reduce design time and project cost while improving productivity, allowing developers to focus on accelerated innovation.