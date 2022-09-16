Development tools support Renesas’ RZ/T2, RZ/N2 series MPUs based on Arm Cortex-R52.

IAR Systems announced the latest version of the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm v. 9.30, which fully supports the Renesas’ RZ/T2 and RZ/N2 series MPUs, based on Arm Cortex-R52. With this, IAR Systems is the only toolchain vendor to offer development tools for the entire Renesas MCU/MPU lineup for industrial solutions.

The requirements of today’s industrial applications are becoming more complex every year, and their performance requirements are higher. To meet this, customers need a development tool that maximizes the functionality of their chosen MCU/MPU without compromising the efficiency of their development workflow.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm helps customers take full advantage of Renesas’ industrial solutions that realize fast and exact motor control capabilities and the latest industrial Ethernet on a single chip by providing powerful optimizations to help engineers develop real-time applications such as high-performance precision servo motors. Comprehensive debugging capabilities, including multi-core debugging, enable rapid development of application software for dual Arm Cortex-R52-based RZ/T2M, the first RZ/T2 series product.

In addition, IAR Systems offers a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD, meeting IEC 61508 requirements. Using this edition, Renesas plans to release the RZ/T2M later this year and the RZ/N2L, which was announced in August this year, in 2023 for functional safety solutions such as “Certified Self-Test Software” for self-fault diagnosis and “SIL3 System Software Kit,” including mandatory cross-diagnosis for redundant microcontroller configurations. Moreover, IAR’s integrated static code analysis tools comply with coding standards such as MISRA-C and CERT, which are essential for modern FS development in terms of IEC61508 and other security standards.

The RZ/T2M and RZ/N2L are equipped with EtherCAT slave controllers, and TSN-compliant 3-port Gigabit Ethernet switches to meet the growing demand for industrial networking.