Device combines trench MV technology and high-density cell design

MCC has released the MCG080N06LHE3, a 60V N-Channel MOSFET housed in the compact PDFN3333-B package. Designed for low-to-medium power applications, the device provides an on-resistance of 80mΩ, minimizing conduction losses and contributing to efficient circuit operation.

The package includes an enlarged drain pad that enhances both electrical and thermal conductivity. This design supports improved heat dissipation and reliable performance in space-constrained environments.

Using trench MV technology and high-density cell design, the MOSFET delivers consistent switching behavior and dependable electrical performance. The device is AEC-Q101 qualified, ensuring suitability for automotive and other high-reliability applications.

With its balance of efficiency, thermal management, and compact design, the MCG080N06LHE3 is a strong option for engineers seeking reliable power solutions in dense layouts.